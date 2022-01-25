Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler starrer Netflix’s 2019 feature film Murder Mystery’s sequel is already underway in Hawaii and a slew of more talented actors have been cast to join the sequel. Murder Mystery 2 will be helmed by Jeremy Garelick with James Vanderbilt as the screenwriter. The plot details for the sequel film are not revealed as yet.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jodie Turner-Smith, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Zurin Villanueva are joining the franchise alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, with Adeel Akhtar and John Kani set to return as their characters from the 2019 film.

Adam Sandler and Allen Covert will produce for Happy Madison, with Jennifer Aniston for Echo Films, Tripp Vinson for Vinson Films, James Stern for Endgame Entertainment and Vanderbilt. Executive producers for the film include Barry Bernardi, Kevin Grady, Kyle Newacheck, Tim Herlihy, Beau Flynn, Julie Goldstein and Lucas Smith.

Murder Mystery followed the story of a married couple (Adam Sandler and Jennifer Anniston) who is caught up in a murder investigation on a billionaire's yacht while on a European vacation. According to Netflix, the movie became the streaming giant’s most watched feature of 2019.

