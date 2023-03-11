Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee will be coming together for the first time in one-of-its-kind Indian film Jawan that will feature a mix of South and Bollywood celebrities. With the film featuring many firsts including the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara, yet another interesting piece of news has come to light regarding the film. Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt will be coming together for this action entertainer, however, the latter will be doing a cameo.

Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt to come together for Jawan

In a recent Peeping Moon report, a source has confirmed the developments and was quoted saying, "The casting for this brief but vital role has been quite difficult for Atlee, as it required an A-list star who had never appeared on screen alongside Shah Rukh. Allu Arjun was earlier offered this role, but he turned it down due to a scheduling conflict and his commitment to the highly anticipated Pushpa: The Rule. Shortly after Allu’s refusal, the makers went to Sanju Baba, and now he has agreed to do this role for SRK." This is not the first time where Sanjay will be doing a special appearance in a Shah Rukh Khan film. In the past, he has made a brief appearance in films like Ra One and Om Shanti Om.

Talking about Jawan, not only has Sanjay Dutt agreed to do the role but he will also soon start shooting in Mumbai. As of now, the actor is in Kashmir shooting for a major schedule of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo. Soon he will be returning to the maximum city to shoot for this sequence in a studio. Furthermore, it is also being said that lavish sets will be mounted to shoot this SRK-Sanjay sequence on a grand scale.

Coming to the Atlee directorial, the film will feature Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist along with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara as leading man and woman in the film. It also has Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra, among others playing pivotal roles in the action entertainer that is slated to release on June 2, 2023.

