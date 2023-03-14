Star Plus' show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has gained loyal audience because of it's intriguing and engaging plot. The show's twist and turns finds a way to make viewers hooked on to their television screens with the high octane drama. The current track revolves around Sai residing at the Chavan house in order to win Vinayak's heart where as Pakhi is concerned about Virat's increasing closeness to Sai. On the other hand, the makers have introduced a new character named Satya, who is also a doctor, and will be working in close proximity with Sai aka Ayesha Singh at her hospital.

Harshad Arora enters Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; opens up about his character as Satya Adhikari

While there were rumours about Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar essaying the role of the new man in Sai's life, today’s episode seems to have put an end about these rumours. With the entry of Harshad Arora, we hear that the show is expected to introduce some more interesting twists in the life of Sai aka Ayesha Singh. Talking about entering the Star Plus show and playing the character of Satya Adhikari, Harshad said, "I am looking forward to play the character of Satya. This is something very different, unconventional and unique from the characters I have portrayed previously. I hope the audience garners the same love and appreciation that the show and the characters has received from the audience".

In the recent episode, Satya is seen making a grand entry as a cool and casual guy who helps Sai as she attempts to save a woman caught in an accident. While Sai is still unaware of Satya’s identity and dismisses his opinion about the patient suffering a heart attack, she will soon realize that the young, cool, and casual Satya is actually a doctor, who will be her new co-worker.

Produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Piya Bajpiee, Pradeep Kumar and Shaika Parween, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently featured the Chavan family celebrating Holi in a grand manner. The show airs on Star Plus from Monday to Sunday at 8 pm.

