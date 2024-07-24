Over the years, Luv Ranjan and Ajay Devgn have become professionals turned into really good friends. While the duo has already worked together on De De Pyaar De and the sequel, De De Pyaar De 2, we hear that they are all set to hit a hat-trick. According to our highly placed sources, Ajay Devgn's next with Mission Mangal director, Jagan Shakti will be produced by Luv Ranjan.

SCOOP: Luv Ranjan to produce Ajay Devgn’s next with Jagan Shakti; Film goes on floors in December

"It's a big budget high concept action film and will see Ajay Devgn in a complete new avatar. Luv, Jagan and Ajay are excited to explore this space of action together in their next directorial. The film will go on floors by December 2024 and will hit the big screen in 2025," a trade source told us.

The trade source further added that after Hero No. 1 with Tiger Shroff was shelved, Jagan reached out to Luv Ranjan with his script and got an instant okay from the director-turned-producer. "Luv is excited to expand his banner and what better than an action film with Ajay Devgn in the lead. On hearing the script, Luv knew that it's a premise meant for an actor like Ajay Devgn, who heard the subject and okayed it immediately," the source told us further.

Before moving on to Luv Ranjan and Jagan Shakti's next, Ajay will wrap up shooting for Son of Sardar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2, which are presently on floors.

