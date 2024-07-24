comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 24.07.2024 | 11:47 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sarfira Hindustani 2 Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Ulajh Stree 2 Munjya
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » SCOOP: Luv Ranjan to produce Ajay Devgn’s next with Jagan Shakti; Film goes on floors in December

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Luv Ranjan to produce Ajay Devgn’s next with Jagan Shakti; Film goes on floors in December

en Bollywood News SCOOP: Luv Ranjan to produce Ajay Devgn’s next with Jagan Shakti; Film goes on floors in December
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Over the years, Luv Ranjan and Ajay Devgn have become professionals turned into really good friends. While the duo has already worked together on De De Pyaar De and the sequel, De De Pyaar De 2, we hear that they are all set to hit a hat-trick. According to our highly placed sources, Ajay Devgn's next with Mission Mangal director, Jagan Shakti will be produced by Luv Ranjan.

SCOOP Luv Ranjan to produce Ajay Devgn's next with Jagan Shakti; Film goes on floors in December

SCOOP: Luv Ranjan to produce Ajay Devgn’s next with Jagan Shakti; Film goes on floors in December

"It's a big budget high concept action film and will see Ajay Devgn in a complete new avatar. Luv, Jagan and Ajay are excited to explore this space of action together in their next directorial. The film will go on floors by December 2024 and will hit the big screen in 2025," a trade source told us.

The trade source further added that after Hero No. 1 with Tiger Shroff was shelved, Jagan reached out to Luv Ranjan with his script and got an instant okay from the director-turned-producer. "Luv is excited to expand his banner and what better than an action film with Ajay Devgn in the lead. On hearing the script, Luv knew that it's a premise meant for an actor like Ajay Devgn, who heard the subject and okayed it immediately," the source told us further.

Before moving on to Luv Ranjan and Jagan Shakti's next, Ajay will wrap up shooting for Son of Sardar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2, which are presently on floors.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn lends his voice to a special shayari video for upcoming film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan returns to comedy,…

Gyaarah Gyaarah, starring Raghav Juyal,…

Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force and Vicky…

Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Maharaja has THIS…

Salman Khan firing case: MCOCA court orders…

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light set…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification