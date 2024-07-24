Following the success of Maidaan, director Amit Ravindernath Sharma is set to embark on another historical project. This time, his lens will turn to the Indian Armed Forces' daring rescue operation in Sierra Leone, known as Operation Khukri.

Maidaan director Amit Sharma to helm film based on Operation Khukri

The film will delve into the heroic efforts of Indian soldiers who were deployed as part of a United Nations peacekeeping mission in July 2000. Faced with a hostage crisis, the Indian Armed Forces executed a complex and daring rescue operation, showcasing their exceptional courage and professionalism on the global stage.

Amit Sharma on Helming Film Based on Operation Khukri

Excited about the opportunity to bring this inspiring story to the big screen, Amit Sharma, in a statement published in a Mid-Day report, expressed his enthusiasm for the project. "I am thrilled to be collaborating with Athena E&M and Chrome Pictures on this monumental film," he said. "Operation Khukri is a story that deserves to be told, and I am committed to doing justice to the bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers."

Recognizing the scale and complexity of the operation, the director acknowledged the challenges ahead. "Recreating the magnitude of this mission, involving multiple branches of the Indian Armed Forces will be a formidable task," he said. "Additionally, accurately portraying events that unfolded in a foreign country adds another layer of complexity."

To ensure the authenticity and impact of the film, the production has brought on board renowned screenwriter Girish Koli, who previously worked on the critically acclaimed Kesari. Koli expressed his excitement about the project, stating, "The sheer scale of Operation Khukri and the immense pride associated with the rescue mission makes it an incredibly compelling story to adapt for the screen."

As the project enters its development phase, the casting process is underway.

