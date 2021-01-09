Very recently, it was revealed that Tamil superstar; Vijay Sethupathi is no longer a part of Aamir Khan’s much awaited social drama, Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official remake of Forrest Gump. While officials communicated indirectly that the two seasoned actors parted ways mutually owing to the date conflict of Vijay Sethupathi vis-à-vis the shooting schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha, sources informed that a lot happened behind the scenes, before parting ways. Buzz is, Aamir was apparently upset with Vijay for not maintaining his body well, and putting on some extra kilos, which acted against his character in the film. Aamir being a thorough professional felt that the heavier version of Vijay wouldn’t fit the bill and decided to undergo a change of cast.

Just days later, it was revealed that Aamir Khan would no longer be doing the official remake of Vikram Vedha, in which he was to play Vedha, a character played by Vijay Sethupathi in the Tamil version. While the speculations suggested that the actor has walked out due to apparent “script issues”, a source tells Bollywood Hungama that Aamir had loved the script of Hindi adaptation and he left the film at the last minute after giving a green signal to begin the pre-production. “Everyone was shocked to see Aamir leave the film in a jiffy. While he didn’t give a reason for his sudden exit, there is a talk in the market that he left the film since he didn’t want to portray the character of Vijay Sethupathi, after things going a little sour with him on Laal Singh Chaddha. He has ample offers in his kitty, and will do something original now.”

According to the same source, right after Aamir’s sudden exit, the makers approached Hrithik Roshan for the role again. While he loved the concept of the original, he sat down with the writers to rework the script as per his sensibilities and seeing the final outcome of the way it had panned out; he agreed to come on board the film. “In-fact, even before Aamir, the makers were keen to get Hrithik on board, however back then, he was preoccupied with another film (Satte Pe Satta), which eventually got shelved. While he had the heart on doing Vikram Vedha back in the past, he decided to not do it due to prior commitments. But now, he is back on board, and all set to commence shooting from the second half of 2021.”

Also Read: Here’s the real reason why Aamir Khan and Vijay Sethupathi could not work together in Laal Singh Chaddha

More Pages: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.