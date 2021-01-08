Bollywood Hungama

Amitabh Bachchan and Sidharth Malhotra to team up for Aankhen 2; Gaurang Doshi might have to part with rights

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In the last three years, one film that has been in the works is Anees Bazmee's Aankhen 2. And believe it or not, the film has gone through several changes in its casting. While the plan was to make it with Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and others, it was later being put in place with Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez headlining it. Then, the film was taken to Big B and Kartik Aaryan again. But none of the associations were working out for the crew.

Now, we can reveal that Anees has taken the film to another Gen-Y actor now. "Bazmee has now approached Sidharth Malhotra to come on board for the project. Big B has already given his nod to the film. Taking it ahead from the previous film, the second part will be a completely original script but will have the same essence and thrill elements of the original Sidharth will essay the role of a blind man here whereas it needs to be seen if Big B plays the main villain or a protagonist this time."

The project, despite being in the works for years, has not kick started because of the legal issues it got embroiled in. The source suggests, "Anees is also producing the film. He and the other producers are tired of Gaurang Doshi and his issues. Now, they are planning to pay Gaurang a certain sum and get done with his involvement. It's Gaurang's presence that has caused all the legal troubles to come their way so now they want to go ahead without them." What we need to see now is if this gets sorted and Sid comes on board. Meanwhile, he has already made two announcements in a matter of a few weeks - Mission Majnu and Thank God.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan recalls his failed attempt at replicating Michael Jackson; Ranveer Singh comments

