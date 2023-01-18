comscore

Last Updated 18.01.2023 | 12:15 PM IST

SCOOP: Ektaa R Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee to announce Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 on Bigg Boss 16

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In 2010, Ektaa R Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee broke new ground with Love Sex Aur Dhokha, an experimental film about the impact of digital technology that touched upon some riveting subjects including MMS scandals, honour killing, and sting operations. At a time, the industry was comfortable making run-of-the-mill cinema; the industry’s most powerful female producer stepped up and dared to be different. While speculations have been rife about the second installment of the blockbuster film, we now hear that Ektaa is all set to announce Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

SCOOP: Ektaa R Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee to announce Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 on Bigg Boss 16

Revealing details a well-placed industry source exclusively tells Bollywood Hungama, “Ektaa R Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee will be entering the Bigg Boss 16 house to announce Balaji Telefilms' next Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.” Further talking about why the makers of the film chose to announce the film on the show, he continues, “Considering the voyeuristic nature of the show that’s currently the country’s guilty obsession, it fits right that the producer would see this opportunity as a great marketing move.”

Interestingly, Ektaa and Dibakar announcing the film on the show raises a few questions, the prime being whether LSD2 will be loosely based on the show’s format, and whether Ektaa will use the stage as a launchpad for a Bigg Boss inmate.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor to SIGN yet another Bigg Boss contestant, this time for film! 

More Pages: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection

