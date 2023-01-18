As per the latest update, her legal advisor has responded to the notice and will clear the dues today, January 18.

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Bachchan was served notice over non-payment of agricultural tax. The tax amounting to Rs. 21,960 was pending on a 1-hectare land which she owns in Adwadi village of Sinnar taluka of Nashik district. Reportedly, even after repeated reminders and opportunities by the district administration of Nashik, she allegedly avoided paying the tax for an entire assessment year. Not only Aishwarya but around 1200 property owners were issued notices by the Sinnar Tehsil Office. As per the latest update, her legal advisor has responded to the notice and will clear the dues today, January 18.

“Legal advisor of the actress met us today and told us that the tax will be paid by tomorrow,” Sinnar tehsildar Eknath Bangale informed The Indian Express on January 17. Further speaking to the media publication, Bangale said, “She has invested in a windmill. The land was bought in 2009. She has paid the tax for all these years. Only the tax for this particular assessment year is pending.”

He added, “Our revenue assessment year starts from August. We have sent her demand notice twice but there was no response. Now on January 9, we have again sent a notice to her to pay the tax. We had given her 10 days time, but now her advisor told us that the tax will be paid by tomorrow.”

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in last year’s Ponniyin Selvan 1, directed by Mani Ratnam. She played the roles of Nandini and Mandakini Devi. The actress will reprise the roles in the sequel Ponniyin Selvan 2, which is set for April 2023 release.

