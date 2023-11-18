Now that the Sahara magnate Subrata Roy has passed away, the talk of a biopic on his life has been raised again. On Roy’s birthday this year on June 10, producers Sandeep Singh and Dr. Jayantilal Gada with director Sudipto Sen had announced Saharasri, a biopic on the founder of Sahara India Pariwar. The film is expected to have music by A R Rahman, who is currently being severely criticized for his alleged distortion of a legendary Bengali song in the war film Pippa, and lyrics by Gulzar, no less!

SCOOP: Anil Kapoor to play Subrata Roy in his biopic?

However, nothing more was heard about the biopic after the grand announcement on Roy’s 75th birthday.

I now have it from a knowledgeable source that Anil Kapoor would be playing Subrata Roy in Saharasri. “It is not locked in as yet. Anil has reservations about certain controversial aspects of Subrata Roy’s life. Those would have to be looked into. But in principle, Anil Kapoor is on,” informed a source in the know.

Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his keenly awaited multi-starrer film Animal, which will hit the theatres on December 1. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri.

