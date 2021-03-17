Bollywood Hungama

SCOOP: Alia Bhatt to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heera Mandi post Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The bonding between director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt is about to be rendered into a second collaboration. The actress, said to have given the performance of a lifetime in Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, is all set to work again with her new muse even before their first film together is released.

SCOOP Alia Bhatt to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heera Mandi post Gangubai Kathiawadi

We have it from very reliable sources that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has offered Alia Bhatt the role of one of the 10-12 female protagonists in his lavish web-series Heera Mandi. Alia has agreed to come on board. Since Heera Mandi is a web series, Alia’s character will have ample room to grow and breathe.

Informs a source, “Each of the female protagonist will have a well-defined long-running role with room for the character’s growth. Alia is going to be one of them.”

The question now is, will Alia Bhatt complete a hattrick of films with Bhansali, as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Hum…. Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Guzaarish) and Deepika Padukone (Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat) had done? The answer is, yes!

Because after Gangubai Kathiawadi and Heera Mandi, Bhansali and Bhatt will also get together to complete their aborted dream project Inshallah.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

