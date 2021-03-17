Bollywood Hungama

Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi to star in Sriram Raghavan’s Netflix film Monica, O My Darling

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi will be teaming up for the Netflix film titled Monica, O My Darling. The film is named after RD Burman's cabaret item number picturised on Helen for the film Caravan in 1971.

Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi to star in Sriram Raghavan's Netflix film Monica, O My Darling

The film will be directed by Vasan Bala who made the critically acclaimed film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. As per reports, the web film is being produced by Sriram Raghavan and Sanjay Routray under Matchbox Pictures banner. The details about the story and the characters are under wraps, but reports state that it is a comic caper set in an office space.

Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi have earlier worked together in Anurag Kashyap's film Gangs of Wasseypur series. However, they did not share a frame in the film. So, this will be the first time that the duo will be sharing screen space. The Netflix film will mark Rao's third collaboration with the streaming giant after Ludo and The White Tiger. While for Huma it will be her second collaboration with Netflix after the series Leila.

Monica, O My Darling is currently in the pre production stage and will go on floors in April this year.

ALSO READ: It’s a wrap! Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do concludes its final shoot schedule 

