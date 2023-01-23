Akshay Kumar is all set to return to the big screen with his Raj Mehta directed comic drama, Selfiee, which pits him alongside Emraan Hashmi for the first time. The Karan Johar production is all set to release on February 24, 2023 and is carrying positive reports in the industry circles. However, in an odd scenario for the first time, the fans are not aware about the date of other Akshay Kumar films for 2023. The Khiladi has films like Oh My God! 2, Capsule Gill and Udaan already in the postproduction stage.

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar’s next after Selfiee are Oh My God! 2 & Capsule Gill; date announcement soon

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Akshay Kumar's next two theatrical releases after Selfiee will be Oh My God! 2 and Capsule Gill. The two films will be released in the window of April to July. These two will be followed by Udaan." While the industry has been buzzing with the news of some of Akshay's films taking the OTT route, we can confirm that all 3 will be theatrical releases.

"The order of release may change, but all 3 are theatrical films. There is also a possibility of Udaan to arrive before Oh My God! 2 or Capsule Gill. Akshay is just waiting to chart out his release calendar in a certain way to spike enough excitement for all his releases. All 3 films post Selfiee are close to his heart, and he wants to be sure on the release period," the source further told Bollywood Hungama.

Apart from the four films, Akshay also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan lined up for release. The Ali Abbas Zafar directed film is an action packed entertainer with him and Tiger Shroff and is set to release during the Christmas 2023 weekend.

