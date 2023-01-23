comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.01.2023 | 3:20 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pathaan Kuttey Mission Majnu Shehzada Bholaa Maidaan
follow us on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul Wedding: Mahurat has been locked in 4:15pm; post that the couple will make an appearance to the media

Bollywood News

Reports claim that the baarat has arrived and the wedding rituals have begun.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Last week, it was reported that Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty, who made her Bollywood debut in 2015, is tying the knot with K L Rahul on January 23. The couple has opted for a simple ceremony that will be an intimate affair at Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. Since then, the paparazzi has been sharing glimpses and updates about the event which will be held today evening. On the other hand, the pre wedding festivities were kicked off during the weekend and it was being said that it was a private but starry affair.

Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul Wedding: Mahurat has been locked in 4:15pm; post that the couple will make an appearance to the media

Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul Wedding: Mahurat has been locked in 4:15pm; post that the couple will make an appearance to the media

Guests at the bash have been quoted in ETimes report stating that friends of the couple, like Akanksha Ranjan, Krishna Shroff, among others were seen dancing during the sangeet ceremony of Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul. Furthermore, it was also being said that the party continued wee hours of down. On the other hand, talking about today’s ceremony, it has been reported that the priests have decided the mahurat time as 4:15. As per the paparazzi report, the baarat has already arrived at 2:30pm and the couple will be exchanging vows and becoming man and wife as per the mahurat time.

In an earlier report it was being said that Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul had decided to have a simple wedding but will surely be hosting a grand reception for the couple.  If these reports are to be believed, the reception, however, may be postponed because of the upcoming IPL season.

For the unversed, Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul have been together for about three years and the couple has never shied away from posting about it on social media. While the two have retained silence about their marriage rumours, a day ago, Suniel Shetty confirmed the wedding to the paparazzi when he was spotted outside the venue, his bungalow Jahaan in Khandala.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn wishes Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul on their wedding day

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Selfiee trailer out: Akshay Kumar-Emraan…

Sasural Simar Ka stars Dipika Kakar and…

Kartik Aaryan confesses charging Rs 20…

Anurag Kashyap reacts to Abhay Deol calling…

Sushmita Sen gifts herself a swanky Mercedes…

Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol to team up…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification