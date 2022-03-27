Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files has taken the box-office by storm. The film which opened to limited screens and minimal promotions surprised everyone with its performance at the box office. The Kashmir Files narrates the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, among others.

Anupam Kher says Salman Khan called him up to congratulate for the success of The Kashmir Files

Several Hindi film celebrities, too, have praised the film. After Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, too, has reportedly congratulated Anupam Kher on the success of the film. On Times Now Navbharat's Frankly Speaking, Kher spoke about the celebs who personally reached out to him after watching the film. But individually, I must say, Salman Khan called me the other day and congratulated me," he said.

Kher also spoke about the Hindi film industry's silence over the success of the film. The senior actor brushed it off saying that everyone was just surprised at the film's performance at the box office.

“As far as the Hindi film industry is concerned, I think they're too much in a shock. Aisa kabhi hua nahi hai. Whenever a shocking thing happens, it's a very very strange reaction. Like ab Sholay bani thi, yeh mujhe Ramesh Sippy ji ne khud bataya, toh pehle teen week chali hi nahi qki logon ko samajh nahi aaya ki Hindustan me aisi film bhi ban sakti hai. Pehle teen week, it was declared a flop, but then it became a cult film. Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, premiere huwa tha toh the industry was saying, 'Oh my God! Yeh kya banaya diya hai, yeh toh shaadi ka video hai'. But it turned out to be the biggest grosser," said the actor.

