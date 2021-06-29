Even without a single release to his credit Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan is going places. Says a source close to the Shettys, “Ahan has completed his debut film Tadap with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. All the work is done. They are waiting for the theatres to open before announcing the date.”

Ahan has now been finalized to play the lead in Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui 3, the third film in the Bhatts’ super-successful Aashiqui franchise which will go on the floors next year. “After the full-on action in Tadap, Ahan wanted to prove himself in an emotional romantic theme. Aashiqui 3 will give him just the vehicle that he needs to prove his versatility,” a source close to the Shettys informs me.

This source dismisses reports that Ahan is doing a film with Akshay Kumar. “There is absolutely no truth to this rumour. It is too early for Ahan to share screen space with a superstar like Akshay,” the source informs firmly.

