There are reports all across the internet that Tamil superstar Nayanthara is making her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Tamil director Atlee’s first Hindi film. The film is supposedly titled Sankee (meaning, obnoxious) and it is not a remake of a Tamil film but an original.

So far so cool. Now one hears that Nayanthara who is known as Tamil’s cinema only female superstar, would be making her debut with SRK in the Atlee film. Atlee and Nayanthara had collaborated on Bigil in Tamil in 2018, a football film starring Vijay.

However it seems unlikely that she would jump at this opportunity to go pan-India without being sure of her role being substantial. Sources from the Tamil industry call this news “jumping the gun”

One of Nayanthara’s directors told me, “She is in no hurry to do a Bollywood film. Of course she will do one. But the role has to justify her presence. She has not said yes to the Atlee project. I think he is still writing it. Once he completes the script, only then would we know if her presence in justified by the script. Until then it is just a rumour and not a news report.”

Also Read: Nayanthara in talks to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s upcoming film

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.