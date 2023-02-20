Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that Aamir Khan has offered the official adaptation of Campeones to his colleague and friend, Salman Khan. We also reported that Salman Khan had shown active interest in the subject and was keen to come on board the film. And now we have another update on this RS Prasanna directed sports drama.

SCOOP: Aamir Khan to announce Campeones with Salman Khan on his birthday 14th March 2023?

According to a source close to the development, things are moving in the right direction at the moment and both Salman and Aamir are very keen to come together for this special film. "Salman too has liked the subject and is sitting with Aamir to decide on multiple aspects - right from the shooting schedule to the locations and other aspects. Both Salman and Aamir are planning to take the film on floors in June 2023," the source told Bollywood Hungama. The same source added that Salman is yet to do the paperwork as he is still awaiting that one final narration from Aamir's end.

"The narration will happen soon. In-fact, Aamir is keen to announce this epic collaboration on his birthday in March. He is hopeful that everything will fall in place by March 14," the source told us further. If the film happens, it would mark the teaming up of two giants for the first time in the capacity of actor and producer. While Salman Khan will be acting in the film, Aamir has decided to take complete control on the creative front.

The film will be a 2024 release, however, the timelines will be decided only once the paperwork is done.

