Colors’ Barrister Babu is the story of a couple bound in child marriage where the husband persuades his better-half, who happens to be a minor, to study instead of indulging in household chores. The journey of how these two kids manage to overcome all the obstacles has been winning the audience’s hearts. All set to make an entry in the show, two of the well-known faces of television, Sayantani Ghosh and Alka Tiwari will be seen joining the cast.

Sayantani Ghosh will be seen playing the role of Rasiya in the Hira Mandi track. Rasiya, is the best dancer in the Kotha in Hira Mandi. She has a heart of the gold and knows what is right and wrong, but she doesn't have the power to fight the authority. As for Alka Tiwari, she will be making an entry as Tarabai on the show.

Speaking about her character on the show, she said, "I am really excited to play Tarabai in Barrister Babu especially because she has so many shades to her personality. She can be sweet as honey one moment and shift to being a dominating and angry woman based on the situation. It's a very interesting character. I was also quite amazed by her look. While she wears a lot of loud and colorful dresses, she also sports a gritty eye-patch which is decorated to match her outfit. Tarabai is someone who stands out in a crowd based on her looks and her personality. I definitely look forward to playing this role.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

