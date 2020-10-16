The Mumbai Police has arrested a Delhi resident from spreading fake news about Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The man, who claims to be an advocate has been brought to Mumbai.

The man has been identified as Vibhor Anand and his Twitter account has been suspended for violating the social media platform's guidelines. According to the police, he came up with several fake conspiracy theories and made sensational and defamatory allegations in relation to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He had also made false allegations about Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian who passed away a week before the actor's demise. Anand, reportedly, targeted many people through his posts.

Anand, on his social media handle, alleged that Ms Salian had been raped before her death and named several prominent personalities. Salian died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai.

The police have booked Vibhor Anand under sections of the law, including the Information Technology Act.

