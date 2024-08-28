Get ready for the ultimate celebration of India’s booming OTT landscape as the second edition of the Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and India Entertainment Awards returns with a bang! Mark your calendars for October 3, 2024, and October 4, 2024, as this two-day extravaganza is set to take place at the luxurious Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai. Following the overwhelming success of the inaugural event, this year’s edition promises to be even bigger and more star-studded, bringing together the brightest minds and the biggest names from the entertainment industry.

Save the Date: Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and India Entertainment Awards 2024 to take place on October 3-4, 2024

The Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and India Entertainment Awards 2024 will once again serve as the premier platform for industry leaders, content creators, and artists to engage in insightful discussions, share ground-breaking ideas, and celebrate the very best in Indian entertainment. Like the previous year, the event will feature a series of engaging panel discussions on both days, where experts will delve into the latest trends, challenges, and innovations shaping the OTT space. These sessions will offer valuable insights into the future of digital content in India, making it a must-attend event for anyone passionate about entertainment.

The grand finale of the two-day fest will be the much-anticipated awards night on October 4, 2024, where the industry’s finest talents will be recognized for their outstanding contributions to the world of OTT and entertainment. The India Entertainment Awards will honour excellence across various categories. Expect a dazzling evening filled with glitz, glamour, and unforgettable moments as some of the biggest stars in the industry grace the red carpet and take centre stage to celebrate the best of the best.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the event, including the announcement of panellists, nominees, and special performances. Prepare to witness the future of entertainment unfold on October 3 and 4, 2024, at Taj Lands End, Bandra—an event you won’t want to miss!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.