Bollywood News » SCOOP: Dhoom 4 in development with Ayan Mukerji as the front-runner for Director; Ayan to decide after wrapping up War 2

SCOOP: Dhoom 4 in development with Ayan Mukerji as the front-runner for Director; Ayan to decide after wrapping up War 2

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The most awaited franchise of Indian Cinema, Dhoom 4, is indeed in the development at YRF. Very reliable sources close to the production house have confirmed that Aditya Chopra is developing Dhoom 4 with Sridhar Raghavan and Vijay Krishna Acharya as the core-set of writers. That's not all, Aditya Chopra is keen to mount Dhoom 4 with his present favorite, Ayan Mukerji.

A source tells us, "Aditya Chopra is very happy with the footage shot for War 2 and has verbally discussed his intent of making Dhoom 4 with Ayan Mukerji. The director is also charged up with the idea, but has his baby, Brahmastra also lined up. He has requested for some time from Aditya Chopra, as he wishes to focus on War 2 at the moment, and then discuss the future of Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Jio Studios, before committing to Dhoom 4."

The source also told us that Dhoom 4 is Aditya Chopra's most ambitious film. "Aditya Chopra knows the power of Dhoom franchise and has kept it closest to his heart. While he is developing a series of spy films, he knows the value of Dhoom franchise and wants to bring it at the right time with the right cast and right director. His mind is all focused to create Dhoom 4 with best talents of India," the source told Bollywood Hungama.

Dhoom 4 casting is yet undecided and we will have a clear picture on the same by mid-2025. Ayan meanwhile will wrap up War by November 2024, as he is still to shoot two songs and some action sequences.

Also Read: SCOOP: Yash Raj Films pitches Dhoom 4 to Shah Rukh Khan?

