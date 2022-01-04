comscore

Saurabh Shukla buys Audi Q2 worth over Rs. 35 lakhs

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Saurabh Shukla has become the latest celebrity to join the Audi club. The actor recently purchased the Audi Q2 SUV. Bringing home the new car, the actor's photo was shared on the social media handle of the automobile company.

Audi Q2 SUV is offered in five trim options - Standard, Premium, Premium Plus I, Premium Plus II, and Technology. As per the photo, it is unclear which version did Saurabh Shukla purchase. The cost of the SUV ranges from anything between Rs. 34.99 lakh to Rs. 48.89 lakh.

On the work front, Saurabh Shukla will be once again getting behind the director's chair. He will helm the upcoming movie Jab Khuli Kitaab starring Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Kapur. He was last seen in Madam Chief Minister, which was released in January 2021. He is reportedly starring in Ranbir Kapoor starter Shamshera.

ALSO READ: Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Kapur to star in rom-com Jab Khuli Kitaab; Saurabh Shukla to direct

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

