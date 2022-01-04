comscore

Last Updated 04.01.2022 | 10:54 AM IST

Delnaaz Irani tests positive for COVID-19, in-home quarantine

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Delnaaz Irani revealed to her fans on Monday that she tested positive for coronavirus. The actor said on Instagram that she had no idea that despite taking so many precautions, she would test positive for COVID-19. Delnaaz also revealed that she is experiencing minor symptoms and is quarantining herself at home.

“Being positive at all times can be dangerous, and I learned it the hard way. Never knew that despite taking so much precaution I would also say this someday, so guys I have tested positive for COVID-19. It started with shivering and high fever on New Year’s Eve and soon I found out that I have contracted the virus. As of today, I am experiencing mild symptoms with a little bit of throat pain. I am in home quarantine and have isolated myself from my family,” wrote the actor.

Delnaaz Irani also stated that she had had two vaccinations and was adhering to all guidelines. She wrote, “I have been following all the protocols given by my doctor and health professionals. I was fully vaccinated but guess COVID leaves none, so would request all of you to not take it lightly. Please follow all safety precautions and protocols and if you are experiencing any symptoms, please get yourself checked immediately. Stay safe, take care.”

Producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar issued the following statement that read, “Actress Delnaaz Irani who is an integral part of the TV show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey has tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, she received medical help and has quarantined herself. Immediately thereupon the entire cast & crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. Currently, the artiste is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to.”

Producer Ekta Kapoor, actor Prem Chopra, and wife Uma Chopra, and actor John Abraham and wife Priya had all tested positive for Covid-19 earlier on Monday.

