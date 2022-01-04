comscore

Keanu Reeves to star in series adaptation of The Devil In The White City produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorcese

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Matrix star Keanu Reeves is in talks to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book, according to Deadline.

According to Deadline, The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who fashioned his own pharmaceutical “Murder Castle” on fair grounds – a palace built to seduce, torture and mutilate young women. The story takes the viewer on a tour of murder, romance and mystery in the gilded age.

The project would mark Reeves’ first major U.S. TV role. It marks a significant step forward for the adaptation, which has been in various stages of development since Leonardo DiCaprio bought the film rights to the book in 2010 and previously set it up as a feature at Paramount with Martin Scorsese to direct.

In 2019, Hulu announced that it was developing the project as a big-budget series with DiCaprio and Scorsese executuve producing alongside Rick Yorn, Sam Shaw, Jennifer Davisson and Stacey Sher. Todd Field is set to direct the first two episodes of the limited series. Paramount TV Studios is producing alongside ABC Signature and Appian Way. Last year, Stacey Sher told Deadline that Castle Rock and Manhattan creator Sam Shaw was working on the adaptation.

It comes as The Matrix Resurrections was released at the end of last year. Reeves, whose Bill & Ted Face The Music was released in 2020, is also starring in John Wick: Chapter 4, which is due for release in 2023 and is voicing a character in DC League of Super-Pets.

Also Read: Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 4 to now release on March 24, 2023

