The past week saw several Bollywood celebrities testing positive for COVID-19. Now, veteram actor Satish Kaushik has also tested positive for the virus. The actor is currently under home quarantine.

Satish Kaushik took to Instagram to inform about the same and asked people who came in contact with him to get tested. "Attention please! I have been tested COVID positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes and blessings will help. Thanks," Kaushik wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satish Kaushik (@satishkaushik2178)

In the past week, the number of COVID-19 cases has been on the rise. Actors Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali also tested positive for the virus last week. Actors Ashish Vidyarthi and Siddhant Chaturvedi also tested positive recently. Meanwhile, actress Tara Sutaria who had tested positive recently on Wednesday confirmed that she has tested negative for the virus.

