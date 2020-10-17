Fearing unwanted questions on her name being mentioned in the recent drug controversy, Sara Ali Khan will be avoiding all media interaction for the marketing and promotion of Coolie No.1 which releases on the OTT platform next month.

A source close to the project informs this writer, “It’s for the best. Everyone thinks it is better that Sara avoids the press altogether. Even David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan will be doing handpicked selected press to avoid uncomfortable questions on nepotism.”

Incidentally, all the stories about Saif Ali Khan not being supportive during his daughter’s hour of distress during the drug stories are false. Saif was very much there for Sara. In fact, it was Saif’s idea to maintain complete silence on the issue.

