Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.10.2020 | 11:35 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Sara Ali Khan won’t promote Coolie No 1

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Fearing unwanted questions on her name being mentioned in the recent drug controversy, Sara Ali Khan will be avoiding all media interaction for the marketing and promotion of Coolie No.1 which releases on the OTT platform next month.

Sara Ali Khan won’t promote Coolie No 1

A source close to the project informs this writer, “It’s for the best. Everyone thinks it is better that Sara avoids the press altogether. Even David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan will be doing handpicked selected press to avoid uncomfortable questions on nepotism.”

Incidentally, all the stories about Saif Ali Khan not being supportive during his daughter’s hour of distress during the drug stories are false. Saif was very much there for Sara. In fact, it was Saif’s idea to maintain complete silence on the issue.

ALSO READ: INSIDE SCOOP: The real reason why Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No.1 got postponed from Diwali and moved to Christmas!

More Pages: Coolie No.1 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

"It's going to be a temple wedding" - Aditya…

Mallika Sherawat reveals she lost 20-30…

Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'cruz to star in…

Bhanu Athaiya, India's first Academy Award…

Bhumi Pednekar turns vegetarian, credits her…

Sandip Ssingh sends legal notice to Arnab…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification