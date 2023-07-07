Readers would be aware that amid her successful films and being one of the top leading ladies, Katrina Kaif started her entrepreneurial venture with a range of skincare and cosmetics. Kay Beauty, the brainchild of the actress, has now achieved yet another feat, as it bags the Brand Of The Year Award for the second consecutive year.

Kay Beauty By Katrina Kaif wins the Brand Of The Year 2023 Award

Soon after winning the award, Katrina celebrated this milestone by sharing it with her fans in a heartfelt note on social media. Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram story to share about this news.

At the core of Kay Beauty’s philosophy lies its tagline, "It’s ‘Kay to be you," which embodies the brand’s belief that beauty knows no boundaries. A source close to the actress opened up about the brand saying, “One of the key aspects that distinguishes Kay Beauty from other brands is its dedication to catering to various skin tones, genders, and beauties. By offering an extensive range of products that are affordable and accessible, the brand ensures that no one is left behind in the pursuit of self-expression through makeup.”

Besides the recent Brand of the Year 2023 recognition, this commitment to inclusivity and diversity has earned Kay Beauty numerous accolades, including multiple Entrepreneur of the Year awards for co-founder Katrina Kaif.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has some interesting projects in the pipeline. Fans are eagerly waiting to see her alongside South star Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas. The actress will also return as Zoya aka Tiger’s ladylove in the upcoming YRF spy-action entertainer Tiger 3 which stars Salman Khan as the leading lady with Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Both films are expected to hit the big screens this year.

