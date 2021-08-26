Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.08.2021 | 10:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bellbottom Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Mimi Chehre Toofaan
follow us on

SCOOP: Sara Ali Khan – Vikrant Massey starrer directed by Pawan Kriplani titled Gaslight

Bollywood News
ByRyan Lobo

Just yesterday we had reported that Bhoot Police director Pawan Kriplani has already locked his next venture. In fact, Bollywood Hungama was the first to tell you that the said film which is being bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani under his banner TIPS Films would feature Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey in lead roles. Now, we have managed to learn the titled of the film as well.

Sara Ali Khan – Vikrant Massey starrer directed by Pawan Kriplani titled Gaslight

The said film, whose details are yet to be revealed, has been titled Gaslight. Confirming the same, producer Ramesh Taurani says, “The Pawan Kriplani directorial featuring Sara and Vikrant has been titled Gaslight.” Further revealing more details the filmmaker adds, “Besides Sara and Vikrant Gaslight will also feature a senior actress, who plays a very different role, while being a parallel lead in the film.”

As for the film itself, Gaslight, will star Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey. While the name of the senior actress is yet to be revealed, producer Ramesh Taurani and director Pawan Kriplani are looking to commence work on October 5 this year.

Also Read: Post Bhoot Police Pawan Kripalani’s next to feature Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey?

More Pages: Gaslight Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Jake Gyllenhaal to star and produce Robert…

Neha Dhupia plays a pregnant cop in RSVP's…

Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath…

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom may…

HUGE PAYDAYS! Daniel Craig gets Rs. 744 cr…

Selena Gomez' cooking show Selena+Chef…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification