Sara Ali Khan – Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal 2’s title changed to Aaj Kal?

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have just finished the Delhi schedule of Imtiaz Ali’s much awaited next Love Aaj Kal and there is already buzz with regard to the further development of this film. According to the reports, the movie will be called Aaj Kal to give a tribute to where at all started with the prequel Love Aaj Kal which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone and released in 2009. Fans on internet have leaked many videos and pictures from behind the scenes of this film and they have garnered a helluva lot of response.

The Sara – Kartik Jodi is amongst the most awaited fresh pair that the masses want to see because they have real life chemistry too. Sara openly admitted that she had a massive crush on Aaryan on Koffee With Karan and since then media played a cupid in their love story.

Since then, the two have been in the news. Kartik and Sara soon signed Love Aaj Kal sequel. Sara also said that she is incredibly lucky to have been a part of this project, a few months ago when the movie was first announced. She had written, “Honoured, grateful and uncontrollably excited to be a part of Imtiaz Ali’s next!.” Saif is set to play Sara’s dad it is said. Randeep Hooda too is a part of the movie.

Sara was in the news because she won the Best Debut award at the Filmfare Awards for Kedarnath beating Janhvi Kapoor for Dhadak. Kartik too is in a good space because his film Luka Chuppi was a superhit at the box office.

