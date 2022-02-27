Riding high on the success of her last release Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re featuring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in an interesting project titled Gaslight.

After wrapping up her shoot for director Laxman Utekar’s next with Vicky Kaushal, Sara will now start filming for Pawan Kripalani’s next titled Gaslight, also starring Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey.

On Sunday, Sara Ali Khan flew to Rajkot as a major chunk of the movie will be shot there. “Sara is quite excited to start shooting for the movie and she will be stationed in Morbi and will be shooting at Wankaner in Rajkot. It will be interesting to see Sara share the screen space opposite Vikrant and Chitrangda Singh for the first time," said a source close to the project.

Sara was recently spotted by the paparazzi, sporting an all-new look that has piqued curiosity and much anticipation among the industry and especially her fans. Her new impressive hairdo has been the talk of the town ever since the young successful star was spotted by the paparazzi, leading to several rumours and speculations on social media, if it’s for her next project. The 'namaste' girl was hugely appreciated for her new 'blue streaks' look by the paps.

