Sara Ali Khan is buzzing with activity as she has a tight schedule with multiple projects lined up. Amidst fulfilling her varied work commitments, Sara was seen checking off to Delhi for the next schedule of Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak.

The actress is also seen promoting Gaslight off lately, which is all set to release on March 31, 2023 on Hotstar. The shutter bugs spotted the actress at the airport and she was seen dressing up comfortably and casually. She chose a cute white crop top paired with light blue ripped jeans and stylish sneakers.

She had her hair beautifully cascading down her shoulder, which gave off a casual and carefree feeling. The no-makeup look exuded natural beauty and made her look as refreshing as the breath of fresh air. Her casual yet stylish appearance suited her easy-going demeanor, which is adored by her fans.

The actress also posted a boomerang on the story where she was seen blowing flying kisses to the camera as she departed to Delhi. It was captioned as “Bye Bye Mumbai Time to @homster the is ✈️”

On the work front, she will be next seen in Pavan Kirpalani's Gaslight which is stated to be released on March 31, 2023; Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak; Ae Watan Mere Watan and Laxman Utekar’s next opposite Vicky Kaushal.

