The opening ceremony of the 16th edition of the IPL will take place on March 31 in Ahmedabad.

The 16th edition of the Indian Premiere League (IPL) cricket tournament is all set to commence from March 31. The first match of the season will see the defending champions Gujarat Titans battle it out against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna to perform at IPL 2023 opening ceremony

The IPL is always known for its grand opening ceremonies before the start of the inaugural match each year. However, this hasn't been the case since the 2019 edition because of the COVID-19 pandemic that kept affecting the tournament. But the opening ceremony will be back after four years during this edition. And the audience will get to see Tamannaah Bhatia perform at the event. There are also reports about she being joined by another popular name Rashmika Mandanna.

Sharing about Tamannaah’s performance at the event, a source said, “Tamannaah has been prepping for this performance round the clock as she is very particular about everything. Performing at the opening is also a wonderful opportunity for her as an actress. She’s surely going to make your heart skip a beat.”

On the work front, Tamannaah was seen last year in projects like Plan A Plan B and Babli Bouncer. Her line-up for this year includes Jee Karda, Lust Stories season 2, Bhola Shankar and Jailer.

Also Read: Photos: Tamannaah Bhatia, Karisma Kapoor and others walk the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 – Day 4

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.