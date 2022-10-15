Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is set to make his OTT debut with the Russo Brothers-created Citadel India. The Family Man fame Raj and DK will be directing the upcoming series. Meanwhile, Samantha will be seen playing the female lead. Now, actor Saqib Salim has also joined the project.

Saqib Saleem joins the cast of Varun Dhawan starrer Citadel India; Report

Yes! You read it right! According to a Pinkvilla report, Saqib Saleem has joined the cast of Citadel and has also started his prep for the same. Quoting a source, the report stated, “Saqib came on board recently, and plays a very important role in the show. He has started prepping for his part too.”

It further added, “Raj and DK are expecting to start shooting from the second half of November.” Elaborating on the same, the source added, “While they will begin filming in Mumbai, the show will also be shot in a few nations abroad. The filmmakers are in the process of finalising these locations, while they are also locking actors for other pivotal roles in Citadel.”

Well, this is not the first time that Saqib and Varun are collaborating together. Earlier, they worked together on the action film Dishoom. While Dhawan had played a cop, Saleem was seen as a cricketer.

While there has been a constant buzz about it being a remake of the American original, with Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, it is said that the upcoming project encapsulates the tale of spies in India. Pinkvilla earlier reported that it will be set in the 1990s, in two timelines – early and late 90s.

On the professional front, Varun was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo. The film also featured Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani in the lead. He will be next seen in Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya.

