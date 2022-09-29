Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always won the audiences over with her presence on-screen and it all comes from her dedication to her craft. The actress is leaving no stone unturned in her preparation for Citadel.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes Hindi dialect training for Indian adaptation of Russo Brothers’ Citadel

According to a source, "For her upcoming project, Citadel and a few others too, Samantha has been taking Hindi dialect training for a while. She is working with a very reputed dialect coach and tutor, who has previously trained the best of the best in the industry."

Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers, will have an Indian version starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. It will be directed by director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The American series stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden and is expected to air in 2023.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has an exciting slate of projects ahead including Citadel, Shaakuntalam, Kushi, and Yashoda.

