Hungama OTT, one of India’s leading digital entertainment platforms, launched its riveting new original series, Badass Begum, on 26th June 2025. Anchored in a world of power, deception, and dangerous ambition, this crime drama offers an unflinching look at a woman who defied her origins to become a force within Mumbai’s underworld. The series boasts a compelling cast featuring Divyaa Agarwal, Ankit Gera, and Akkshay Dogra in pivotal roles.

Set in the backdrop of Mumbai’s criminal underbelly, Badass Begum unravels the layered and often conflicting legacy of Urvashi Raje—a woman whose name still stirs admiration, fear, and curiosity. Was she pushed into a life of crime by circumstances and the lure of comfort? Or did she rise through the ranks with calculated intent, turning every challenge into a stepping stone? More than just a gangster, she ruled her world like a queen amidst chaos, leaving behind a story that’s as haunting as it is unforgettable.

Speaking about the launch, Siddhartha Roy, CEO of Hungama Digital Media, said, “We’re committed to bringing stories that feel real, rooted and relevant. Badass Begum is a bold crime drama set in the 1980s — driven by strong characters and an authentic narrative. It’s part of a larger effort to offer diverse storytelling that connects with viewers across generations.”

Divyaa Agarwal, who takes on the role of Urvashi Raje, shared, “Urvashi Raje is unlike any character I’ve played before. She’s unapologetic, vulnerable, and relentlessly driven. She is not your typical gangster, and that’s what makes her incredibly fascinating. Badass Begum challenged me emotionally and creatively, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience her journey.”

Reflecting on his role, Akkshay Dogra added, “What drew me to the project was its refusal to stick to one side of the story. It’s not just about crime, it’s about the people behind those choices. Portraying this character has been a creatively fulfilling experience. He reminded me of the iconic anti-heroes we grew up watching — unapologetically stylish, intense, and magnetic. I’m excited for the audience to step into this world and experience the story in all its layers and complexity.”

Speaking about the series and his role, Ankit Gera said, “The world of Badass Begum is gritty, raw, and incredibly real. Every character has a backstory, and every decision has weight. My character operates in that grey space, caught between loyalty, ambition, and personal survival. The writing pulls you in, and being a part of this project gave me the chance to explore complex dynamics and intense emotions.”

With its powerful performances, layered storytelling, and a fearless female lead at its core, the show promises to be a gripping addition to Hungama OTT’s growing slate of original content. Witness the making of a legend who challenged every rule—on her own terms as Badass Begum is available exclusively on Hungama OTT and across partner platforms including Tata Play Binge, Watcho, BSNL, PlayboxTV, RailWire Broadband, Airtel Xstream Play, and Dor TV.

