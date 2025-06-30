In a time of rising threats, a soldier must choose between the country he swore to protect… and the family he loves. Sarzameen, premiering July 25 exclusively on JioHotstar, is a powerful and emotionally charged thriller that delves into the quiet conflicts that rage behind the frontlines where the cost of duty is not just sacrifice, but sometimes, suspicion. Set against the backdrop of an increasingly volatile Kashmir, the film follows Vijay Menon (Prithviraj Sukumaran), a decorated army officer known for his unshakeable sense of duty and personal sacrifice.

As Meera (Kajol), a strong mother and wife, fights to hold the family together, Harman (Ibrahim Ali Khan) brings a raw, simmering intensity to the role of a young man caught between shadowed memories and unsettling truths. Take your seat for a gripping journey of loyalty, truth, and sacrifice — Sarzameen streams on JioHotstar from July 25, 2025.

Alok Jain, JioStar, said, “Sarzameen is deeply relevant to the times we live in. It captures the emotional complexity of today’s world with honesty and heart. As part of our ongoing commitment to bringing storytelling that is rooted and meaningfully crafted, we’re proud to present Sarzameen, created in collaboration with Dharma. It’s a film that truly reflects that vision.”

Karan Johar, Producer, said, “Sarzameen is a deeply emotional story about duty, family, and the choices that define us. It’s not just a thriller, it’s a personal and powerful journey that speaks to the times we live in. With honesty and heart, it explores what it means to stay true to your values when everything around you is tested. We’re delighted to once again collaborate with JioHotstar to bring this story to audiences across the country, it’s a partnership that continues to support and celebrate meaningful storytelling.”

Apoorva Mehta, Producer, added, “At Dharma, we believe in telling stories that connect emotionally and leave a lasting impact. Sarzameen is one such film; it has both scale and heart. Kayoze has handled the story with great sensitivity, and the performances by Prithviraj, Kajol, and Ibrahim are powerful and moving. We’re proud to partner with JioHotstar to bring this film to audiences across India who enjoy meaningful and engaging cinema”.

Kayoze Irani, making his feature directorial debut with Sarzameen said, “Sarzameen will always hold a special place in my heart, not just because it marks my first feature film as a director, but because it gave me the chance to tell a story that is both deeply intimate and profoundly intense. I’m incredibly thankful to Karan, Apoorva, and the entire Dharma family for placing their trust in me. Working with phenomenal artists like Prithviraj Sir, Kajol Ma’am, and Ibrahim, each of whom brought such emotional depth and honesty to their performances, has been nothing short of a privilege. And I couldn’t have asked for a more committed partner than JioHotstar to take this story to audiences across the country. The emotional battlefield in Sarzameen is just as powerful and consuming as the one unfolding on the frontlines.”

