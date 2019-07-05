Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.07.2019 | 7:18 PM IST

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt shares a heartbreaking post about her boyfriend’s sudden death

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sanjay Dutt‘s 31-year-old daughter Trishala Dutt, who works and stays abroad, shared the most heartbreaking post earlier this week when she announced the death of her boyfriend. While she did not reveal the name of her late boyfriend, her post was very emotional.

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt shares a heartbreaking post about her boyfriend's sudden death

Trishala Dutt began the note by saying, “My heart is broken” and she wrote about all the wonderful times that she has spent with her boyfriend. Trishala added, “Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity.”

Lastly, she added, “I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xx your Bella Mia. RIP. October 07, 1986 – July 02, 2019 – “I love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow.”

On July 4, Trishala Dutt made her verified Instagram account private after sharing the emotional post about her boyfriend.

Trishala Dutt, daughter of Sanjay and his first wife Richa Sharma, who passed away in 1996 due to brain tumour. She was raised by her maternal grandparents in USA.

ALSO READ: Shatrughan Sinha meets co-star Sunil Dutt’s granddaughter Trishala and can’t control his happiness

