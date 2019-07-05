Bollywood Hungama
Here’s how Taapsee Pannu responded to Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s comment

BySubhash K. Jha

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli has taken a direct pot-shot at Taapsee Pannu calling her a “sasti copy” (cheap imitation) of her sister. So outrageous was the comment that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had to jump to Taapsee’s defence. When I got in touch with Tapsee she had only this to say: “I am not reacting to this. I am way too taken up with looking at the positive side of people, things in general and my own life. I genuinely have no time to spare for this.”

What seems to have upset Kangana and her sister is the fact that Taapsee did not mention Kangana by name while praising the trailer of Judgemental Hai Kya.

A source which knows both Kangana and Taapsee well says, “This is just baat ka batangad (making a mountain out of a molehill). Taapsee has nothing against Kangana. She didn’t mean to insult her by not mentioning her. Taapsee won’t react because she doesn’t want to get into a slinging match with Kangana’s sister.”

