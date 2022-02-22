comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.02.2022 | 6:21 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Sanjay Dutt starts shooting for his upcoming film Ghudchadhi

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Springing a huge surprise on his followers and fans, Sanjay Dutt took to his social media recently to announce his next movie Ghudchadhi that went on floors today.

Sanjay Dutt starts shooting for his upcoming film Ghudchadhi

The picture that the actor has posted on social media features him seated in a garden, practicing yoga, much to the surprise of his fans, who can’t wait to see their favourite superstar back on the big screen.

Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Dutt tweeted, "Thank you @balu_munnangi for bringing your energy to this new beginnings. Appreciate your presence."


Besides Ghudchadhi to be directed by Binoy Gandhi, Sanjay Dutt will be seen locking horns as Adheera in Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 slated to release on 14th April 2022. He will next be seen in the film Toolsidas Junior on March 4. The film also stars the late Rajiv Kapoor. Later this year, the actor will also be seen in the film Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt and Rajiv Kapoor starrer Toolsidas Junior to release on March 4

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Jun So Min unable to shoot for The Sixth…

John Abraham to clash with Hrithik Roshan;…

Shah Rukh Khan to start shooting for…

Empire actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead…

Comedian Munawar Faruqui is the second…

Robert Downey Jr. to reunite with Iron Man 3…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification