Springing a huge surprise on his followers and fans, Sanjay Dutt took to his social media recently to announce his next movie Ghudchadhi that went on floors today.

The picture that the actor has posted on social media features him seated in a garden, practicing yoga, much to the surprise of his fans, who can’t wait to see their favourite superstar back on the big screen.

Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Dutt tweeted, "Thank you @balu_munnangi for bringing your energy to this new beginnings. Appreciate your presence."

Thank you @balu_munnangi for bringing your energy to this new beginnings. Appreciate your presence always. pic.twitter.com/IUZzNBFAHl — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) February 22, 2022



Besides Ghudchadhi to be directed by Binoy Gandhi, Sanjay Dutt will be seen locking horns as Adheera in Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 slated to release on 14th April 2022. He will next be seen in the film Toolsidas Junior on March 4. The film also stars the late Rajiv Kapoor. Later this year, the actor will also be seen in the film Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt and Rajiv Kapoor starrer Toolsidas Junior to release on March 4

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.