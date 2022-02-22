South Korean actress Jun So Min will reportedly not be able to shoot for the upcoming season of The Sixth Sense. The original cast of six, who appeared in the second season of the tvN’s hit variety show, were previously confirmed to return for the show’s third season.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, a source from tvN shared on February 22, “Due to Jun So Min’s leg injury (foot fracture), adjusting her filming schedule has become inevitable because of the delay in filming schedule for the drama she previously planned before the filming of The Sixth Sense 3.”

They further added, “The production team and agency worked to adjust the schedule, but ultimately, she will be unable to participate together in ‘The Sixth Sense 3’ this time.” Previously in January, it was reported that Jun So Min had received surgery for her foot fracture.

A source from Jun So Min’s agency King Kong by Starship also confirmed, “Due to her foot fracture and drama schedule adjustment, [Jun So Min] is unable to participate in this season (The Sixth Sense 3).” Sources also confirmed that Jun So Min will remain a part of the series for its fourth season and will not leave the show.

The tvN’s hit variety show tests the cast’s “sixth sense” through fun missions in which they must sniff out fakes hidden among the real. The Sixth Sense first premiered in September 2020 followed by the second season, which premiered earlier this year in June. The Sixth Sense cast consists of Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, Jun So Min, Jessi, Lee Sang Yeob and Lovelyz‘sMijoo.

