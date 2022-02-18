comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.02.2022 | 5:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Sanjay Dutt and Rajiv Kapoor starrer Toolsidas Junior to release on March 4

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Sanjay Dutt and late Rajiv Kapoor's film Toolsidas Junior is all set to hit the theatres on March 4. The film also stars child actor Varun Buddhadev in the lead role The film is written and directed by Mridul and produced by Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar. The film is an inspiring human sports drama.

On Friday, the makers announced the release date of the film. The film will be clashing with Amitabh Bachchan's film Jhund at the box office. Toolsidas Junior marks Rajiv Kapoor's final appearance in a movie as he passed away in February last year. The makers of the film had held a special screening for the members of Rajiv's family on Thursday evening. Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Rima Jain, and others were present for the screening of the film.

An Ashutosh Gowariker Productions & T-Series production, Toolsidas Junior is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker & Sunita Gowariker, is written & directed by Mridul.

ALSO READ: Late Rajiv Kapoor’s last film appearance will be in Ashutosh Gowariker and Sanjay Dutt’s Toolsidas Junior

More Pages: Toolsidas Junior Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Olivia Rodrigo and Producer Adam Faze split…

Deepika Padukone to make a film on the life…

Oscar-nominee Olivia Colman to star in FX…

Jake Gyllenhaal refutes internet criticism…

Amanda Seyfried to star opposite Tom Holland…

Alia Bhatt's German connection: Gangubai…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification