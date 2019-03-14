Salman Khan will be seen shaking a leg in Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal’s debut, Notebook

Salman Khan has recently finished shooting for a music video for the upcoming film under the Salman Khan Films’ banner, Notebook. Starring debutantes Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal, Notebook is quite an anticipated movie. There have been confirmed reports of Salman Khan having shot for a music video in the film and we’re super thrilled to see him groove to the beats. This is also the same song that was supposed to be sung by Atif Aslam, but due to the current relations between India and Pakistan, the song was tanked.

It was reportedly re-recorded in Salman Khan’s voice and this is the song that Salman will be seen shaking a leg to. The song is titled Main Taare and also marks his comeback in the singing industry after 4 years. He was last seen lending his voice to the title track of Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty starrer Hero. Salman Khan also has two upcoming movies. One of them being Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial Bharat; where Salman will be seen donning different looks from different age group.

Apart from this multi-starrer project, there have been confirmed reports of Salman Khan starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next. The movie is a remake of Meena Kumari’s 1952 hit, Baiju Bawra. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has shortlisted and registered three names for the movie, Baijnath, Baiju Tansen, and Baiju. The title of the film will soon be confirmed by the makers and we can’t wait to know more about the film.

