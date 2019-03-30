Salman Khan to rescue Katrina Kaif’s career crisis

Though she’s at her stunning best these days, things are not going well career-wise with Katrina Kaif .She is regularly meeting the directors who would make a difference to her stagnant career. The latest being Rohit Shetty whom she has approached to be cast in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.

Shetty one hears has met other heroines including Sonam Kapoor for the part. And Katrina is unlikely to get the coveted role. In the meanwhile Katrina’s mentor guide and best friend Salman Khan has galvanized into action, in more ways than one. The next instalment of the Tiger series is being planned ahead of schedule with director Ali Abbas Zafar, so that Katrina will show at least one ‘hit’ to her credit in the last two years.

In an industry driven by self-interest it is nice to know some friendships far outlive professional interests.

