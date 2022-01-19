comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.01.2022 | 2:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Salman Khan to promote Chiranjeevi and Ramcharan’s dream project Acharya

Bollywood News
By - Subhash K. Jha

If there is one individual from the Telugu film industry whom Salman Khan loves the most, it is Chiranjeevi. The veteran Telugu actor is so close to Salman that Salman sometimes stays with Chiranjeevi and his family when he visits Hyderabad. The love extends to Chiranjeevi’s son Ramcharan as well.

Salman Khan to promote Chiranjeevi and Ramcharan's dream project Acharya

When Teja made his Bollywood debut in Zanjeer, food on Ramcharan’s sets came every day from Salman’s kitchen for as long as Chiranjeevi’s son was shooting in Mumbai.

No wonder, then, as Chiranjeevi and Ramcharan gear up for their film Acharya to release on April 1, Salman has decided to pitch in his stardom into the promotion of the father-son’s big-ticket venture.

While details of how Salman will promote Acharya are yet be revealed, a source from the team says, “For Chiranjeevi Sir, Salman Bhai will do anything.”

Also Read: SCOOP: Salman Khan contemplates on Black Tiger & Veteran remake with sister Alvira Agnihotri

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Pratik Gandhi, Wamiqa Gabbi, Fatima Sana…

Mahabharat actor Nitish Bhardwaj announces…

Julia Roberts and George Clooney starrer…

Grammys 2022 rescheduled for April 3; first…

SHINHWA's Andy announces his marriage in a…

Daniel Radcliffe to star as five-time Grammy…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification