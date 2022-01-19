comscore

Fardeen Khan tests positive for COVID-19; asks people to get tested if in doubt

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

India has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in the last month. Several Indian celebrities have also contracted the virus. Actor Fardeen Khan who is looking forward to making a comeback to the movies has also tested positive for the virus. On Wednesday, the actor took his Twitter handle to inform his followers about the diagnosis.

Fardeen Khan tests positive for COVID-19; asks people to get tested if in doubt

“Tested positive for C-19. Fortunately, I am asymptomatic. Sending my best to all those in recovery. The rest, keep getting tested if in doubt as this variant is also targeting children, down to toddlers, and they can be given very limited medication. Happy isolating,” he tweeted.


Meanwhile, Fardeen's comeback film Visfot had gone on floors in October last year. The film directed by Kookie Gulati and co-starring Riteish Deshmukh will see Fardeen return to the big screen after 11 years. Produced by Sanjay Gupta and Bhushan Kumar, Visfot is the official remake of Rock, Paper and Scissors (2012), Venezuela’s entry to the Academy Awards that year for the Best Foreign Language film section. Visfot’s story oscillates between Dongri and the high-rises of the city and will be shot in real locations.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor & Fardeen Khan to return with a triple role in No Entry Mein Entry; 9 actresses to be signed for the film!

