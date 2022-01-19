South Korean group Enhypen’s latest repackage album Dimension: Answer has sold more than 500,000 copies in the first week of its release, the group's management agency said Tuesday.

Dimension: Answer, a repackaged version of the group's first full-length album Dimension: Dilemma released in October, has sold 514,291 copies for a week from last Monday when the album dropped, Belift Lab said, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a local album sales tracker.

It was the second straight success for the rookie group after the first full album became a million seller. The repackage album has been performing well on domestic and overseas music charts.

It topped iTunes Top Albums chart in 10 countries or regions the day after its release with the main track ‘Blessed-Cursed’ rising to the top of a Japanese music chart.

The seven-piece group was formed through the TV audition program I-Land (2020), co-produced by entertainment industry giants CJ ENM and HYBE, and airing on the music cable TV channel MNet, and debuted in November 2020 with its first EP Border: DayOne.

The first of a new fictional webtoon series about the group, entitled Dark Moon: The Blood Altar was releasedon January 16, 2022.

Also Read: BTS, ENHYPEN, aespa, The Boyz and more to perform at 36th Golden Disc Awards; see lineup of performers

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.