comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.01.2022 | 2:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Enhypen’s repackage album Dimension: Answer sells 510,000 copies in first week

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean group Enhypen’s latest repackage album Dimension: Answer has sold more than 500,000 copies in the first week of its release, the group's management agency said Tuesday.

Enhypen's repackage album Dimension: Answer sells 510,000 copies in first week

Dimension: Answer, a repackaged version of the group's first full-length album Dimension: Dilemma released in October, has sold 514,291 copies for a week from last Monday when the album dropped, Belift Lab said, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a local album sales tracker.

It was the second straight success for the rookie group after the first full album became a million seller. The repackage album has been performing well on domestic and overseas music charts.

It topped iTunes Top Albums chart in 10 countries or regions the day after its release with the main track ‘Blessed-Cursed’ rising to the top of a Japanese music chart.

The seven-piece group was formed through the TV audition program I-Land (2020), co-produced by entertainment industry giants CJ ENM and HYBE, and airing on the music cable TV channel MNet, and debuted in November 2020 with its first EP Border: DayOne.

The first of a new fictional webtoon series about the group, entitled Dark Moon: The Blood Altar was releasedon January 16, 2022.

Also Read: BTS, ENHYPEN, aespa, The Boyz and more to perform at 36th Golden Disc Awards; see lineup of performers

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Pratik Gandhi, Wamiqa Gabbi, Fatima Sana…

Mahabharat actor Nitish Bhardwaj announces…

Julia Roberts and George Clooney starrer…

Grammys 2022 rescheduled for April 3; first…

SHINHWA's Andy announces his marriage in a…

Daniel Radcliffe to star as five-time Grammy…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification