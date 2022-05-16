comscore

Salman Khan to present Kichcha Sudeepa starrer Vikrant Rona in Hindi

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

A highly anticipated film of the season, Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona directed by Anup Bhandari has made a fabulous mark on the minds of the audience much before its release. The makers of the film keep on coming up with ideas to elevate the audience's excitement for the film, which also signifies that the film is going to bring something big with its release on July 28. Now Salman Khan has hopped on board to present the Hindi version of Vikrant Rona.

Salman Khan and Kichcha Sudeepa share a great bond. The two have also worked together in the film Dabangg 3. Salman took to his Instagram handle to share the announcement and wrote, "I am still spell bound by the visuals brother @kichchasudeepa Happy to present the Hindi version of #VikrantRona - The biggest 3D experience in Indian cinema.”


“#VikrantRona is proud to associate wth #SKF The biggest entertainer of India @BeingSalmanKhan will present @VikrantRona (Hindi) - the biggest 3D experience in Indian cinema. Proud to be associating with @SKFilmsOfficial #VikrantRonaJuly28 (sic)," wrote Kichcha Sudeepa making the announcement.

Earlier, Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and Simbu had launched the film's teaser in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil languages, respectively, in April.

Vikrant Rona will release worldwide in 3D on July 28, starring Kichcha Sudeepa, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok, is presented by Zee Studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

