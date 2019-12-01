Salman Khan launched the song ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’ from his upcoming film, Dabangg 3 yesterday. Obviously the song is extremely groovy and catchy, Salman Khan had a great time while the shoot. At the song launch yesterday, Salman Khan spoke about a lot of things and even praised the Millennial Munni, Warina Hussain and his debutant co-star, Saiee Manjrekar.

When the host said that the Dabangg 3 has been in the news for quite a long time, Salman Khan gave a witty answer. He said, “We stopped talking about Dabangg 3 much before we started shooting. We started talking about Dabangg 4.”

When the host asked if it was an official announcement, Salman said, “We’ve only recently announced Radhe, then there might be something else. Only after that, we will think about Dabangg 4.”

There’s still hope for Dabangg 4 even though Salman or the team has not confirmed anything regarding the same. Here’s another reason for the fans to be excited for Dabangg 3!

