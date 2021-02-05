Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.02.2021 | 6:22 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Salman Khan granted permission to appear for hearing in blackbuck poaching case via video call

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday granted permission to Bollywood actor Salman Khan to appear for the blackbuck poaching case via video conferencing. The actor had sought permission for the same on Thursday. The district and sessions court is slated to hear the case on February 6.

Salman Khan granted permission to appear for hearing in blackbuck poaching case via video call

The hearing in the case by the district and sessions judge is for two appeals, one by Salman Khan challenging his five-year sentence by a trial court in a case of poaching two blackbucks and another by the Rajasthan government challenging the acquittal of co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam Kothari, Sonali Bendre and local person Dushyant Singh.

The actor's counsel HM Saraswat reportedly said that the session judge had ordered Khan to appear in the court in person after 17 exemptions during the hearing. The counsel moved the HC requesting to allow the actor to attend the hearing virtually..

In their plea to the Court, the counsel cited the pandemic situation and said that Khan had witnessed huge crowds whenever he has appeared in court and that such gatherings are not warranted during these times. The plea also stared that it is not only a matter of personal security but also law and order situation.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan to wrap up Antim – The Final Truth with a song ‘Bhai Ka Birthday’ with Aayush Sharma

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sooryavanshi-theatre row: Exhibitors ask for…

Ranveer Singh signs 9 new brands amid…

Shreya Ghoshal releases a soulful,…

SCOOP: Karan Johar SHELVES his ambitious…

Varun Dhawan and Rohit Shetty get…

Case filed against Bachchan Pandey team for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification